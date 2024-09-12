Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

