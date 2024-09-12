Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after buying an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after buying an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 833,113 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

