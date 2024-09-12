Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCBGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,967,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the previous session’s volume of 332,456 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.