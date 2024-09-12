Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,967,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the previous session’s volume of 332,456 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

