Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.23

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 79708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.