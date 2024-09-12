FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

