FY2024 EPS Estimates for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Raised by Leerink Partnrs

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.35). The consensus estimate for ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of ABVX opened at $11.75 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

