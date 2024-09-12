GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
GAILF remained flat at $15.28 on Thursday. GAIL has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
