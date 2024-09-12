Gaimin Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Gaimin has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $94,539.44 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,835,697,711 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 14,326,246,015 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00094601 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $103,743.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.