Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Buys 26,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$15,379.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 40,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$24,400.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$6,698.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,160.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 40,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,634.05.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

Shares of CVE GWM traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$0.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.70.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

