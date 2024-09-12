Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Akhil Jain Sells 500 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Akhil Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00.
Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IT stock opened at $499.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.65 and its 200-day moving average is $459.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
