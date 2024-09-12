Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Akhil Jain Sells 500 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akhil Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $499.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.65 and its 200-day moving average is $459.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.