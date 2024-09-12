Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Genasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNSS

Genasys Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 23,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 108.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Genasys

In other news, Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genasys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.