Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

