George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.55

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.55 and last traded at $167.41, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.55.

George Weston Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.04%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

