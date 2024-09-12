GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 3.7%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.48. Approximately 778,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,565,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,609 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,823. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.