Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $392,010.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.