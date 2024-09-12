Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Boosted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

