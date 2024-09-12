GlobalData (LON:DATA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

GlobalData Stock Performance

DATA traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 209.06 ($2.73). The stock had a trading volume of 135,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,226.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.34. GlobalData has a twelve month low of GBX 132 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 244 ($3.19).

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GlobalData

In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £562,500 ($735,582.58). Insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

