Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 496,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,649,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

