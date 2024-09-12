GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 359097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Further Reading

