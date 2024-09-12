Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -50.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.8%.

NYSE GTN opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $440.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

