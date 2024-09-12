Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR) fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,696,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 506,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
