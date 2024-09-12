Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 5,464.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 685,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 106,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,180. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

