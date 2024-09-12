Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.05% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in BioAtla by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

