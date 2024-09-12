Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 3.9%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 2,375,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,417,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Several research firms recently commented on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 3.4 %
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 149,923 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
