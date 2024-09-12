Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

