Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $147.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.51. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

