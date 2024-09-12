Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 577,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 218,716 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 604,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,576,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

