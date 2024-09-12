Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

