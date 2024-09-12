Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

