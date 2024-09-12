Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS PFEB opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

