Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,650,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $297.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.10 and its 200 day moving average is $311.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

