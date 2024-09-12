Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

