Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 862 ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Energy alerts:

ProShares Ultra Energy Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Energy stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

ProShares Ultra Energy Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.