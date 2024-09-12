Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $245.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $252.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

