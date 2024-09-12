Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 837 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 67,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.