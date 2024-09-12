HC Wainwright Weighs in on Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,093,035 shares in the company, valued at $29,184,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

