Head-To-Head Comparison: Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) vs. Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suruga Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $633.45 million 2.25 $106.09 million $5.24 13.78 Oversea-Chinese Banking $18.42 billion 2.82 $5.23 billion N/A N/A

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Dividends

Profitability

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Suruga Bank pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Suruga Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 16.87% 5.70% 0.46% Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Suruga Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oversea-Chinese Banking beats Suruga Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

