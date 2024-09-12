Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.86 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $30.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.710526 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04930909 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $26,894,661.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

