Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
