Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,235. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

