Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,235. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What are earnings reports?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.