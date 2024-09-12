Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $138.88 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $138.88 million and $17,925.30 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00006553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.21 or 0.99763765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.76059867 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,748.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

