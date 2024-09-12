Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPE. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

