HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Declares Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
HFB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HFBA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. HFB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.
About HFB Financial
