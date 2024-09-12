HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

