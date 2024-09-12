HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

