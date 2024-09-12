HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,107,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.47 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $306.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

