HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

