HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.5 %

CW opened at $300.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $318.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

