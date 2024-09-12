HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 661.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 289,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

