HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 645,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

